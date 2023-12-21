"He isn't wrong here" - Tristan Tate supports Piers Morgan's criticism of Mary Earps' British Sports Personality of the Year award

Tristan Tate sided with Piers Morgan as he led criticism against English football star Mary Earps, who recently received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper played a crucial role in the England women's team's triumphant Euros campaign in 2022 and contributed significantly to the Lionesses' first-time appearance in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

Despite her contributions to England's World Cup journey this year, there are dissenting opinions, including that of Morgan, who contends that the award shouldn't have gone to Earps.

Morgan recently posted on X:

"Trying to get my head around two of England’s women footballers winning BBC SPOTY in successive years… while male sporting superstars with great personalities like Rory McIlroy, Frankie Dettori & Ronnie O’Sullivan have never won it. 🤔"

Check out Piers Morgan's post below:

Expand Tweet

Tristan, known for stirring controversy much like his older brother Andrew Tate, responded to a video of the 58-year-old English journalist's rant about Earps on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored:

"He sometimes swings and misses. But he isn’t wrong here."

Check out Tristan Tate's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The Tate brothers were freed from house arrest following an extensively covered legal dispute in August. The former kickboxer and his younger brother faced accusations of multiple offenses, including assault, human trafficking, and running an illegal enterprise that exploited young women.

Tristan Tate's response to Georges St-Pierre mirrors his distinctive approach

Tristan Tate recently reacted to Georges St-Pierre's views on the alleged responsibilities associated with relationships involving individuals from diverse nationalities.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer humorously provided insights on X, offering guidance to those engaging in relationships with people from varying national backgrounds. He wrote:

"When you make love to a woman of another nationality, do it well. Because you represent an entire country. 😂"

Tate responded:

"Unless you dislike her countries politics and want to send a message distaste."

Check out the social media exchange below:

Expand Tweet