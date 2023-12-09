“You are lying” - Andrew Tate goes off on Piers Morgan for questioning Alex Jones’ “character” in hard-hitting social media post

Andrew Tate recently reacted to Piers Morgan's scrutiny of Alex Jones' integrity.

The controversial former kickboxer and the 58-year-old British journalist have a contentious history dating back to Tate's initial appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last year. The clash ensued when Morgan confronted 'Cobra' over his controversial views on women. Since that encounter, the duo has experienced a relationship marked by both conflicts and moments of camaraderie.

Recently, Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate once again came at loggerheads when the latter referred to American right-wing commentator Alex Jones as a "hero" after Elon Musk initiated a poll on X to potentially reinstate Jones on the social media platform.

However, Morgan swiftly saw red after Tate called Jones a hero and accused the American of spreading unfounded theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in 2012, where 20 children lost their lives. These allegations ultimately led to Jones being banned from all major social media platforms in 2018.

Andrew Tate endorsed Alex Jones and criticized Piers Morgan, asserting that emphasizing only flaws without acknowledging positive aspects is a deceptive strategy:

"Piers Morgan. When somebody says 99 things right and you only focus on the thing they got wrong. You are lying about that persons character by deliberate OMISSION. This is the tactic of females and fassymen. So pick which one you are."

Check out Tate's post below:

Why did Andrew Tate and Piers Morgan spar over COVID vaccine perspectives?

Piers Morgan recently contracted Covid-19, leading him to announce that he would be hosting his show Uncensored from home due to illness. This decision was met with criticism from anti-vaxxers, a group whose views the TV host has frequently challenged.

Andrew Tate, also known for his anti-vaccine stance, shared a photo of the 58-year-old talk show host in a hospital bed and commented:

"Hope the vaccine helps you recover from Covid."

Morgan responded:

"Thanks for your concern, Andrew. Ironically, if I’d had another Covid booster I wouldn’t have caught the damn thing again and wouldn’t be feeling so rough. That’ll teach me to listen to ill-informed anti-vax imbeciles on the internet…!"

Check out the social media exchange below:

