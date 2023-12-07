"You woke up and chose violence today" - Andrew Tate roasts COVID-stricken Piers Morgan with 'one last' question, fans react

Andrew Tate recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, but that has not stopped the British influencer from targeting the talk show host on social media.

Morgan recently announced that he contracted COVID-19, prompting a response from Tate. In traditional fashion, Tate took a shot at the journalist by tweeting his political opinion.

With a picture of Morgan lying in a hospital bed, Andrew Tate tweeted:

"Hope the vaccine helps you recover from Covid @piersmorgan"

The two celebrities got into a mild debate on Morgan's show regarding their controversial political opinions.

Tate's fans commented support beneath his post, with many finding his slight of Morgan entertaining. Fans called Tate's comment 'violent' and complimented the former kickboxer on his 'banger memes.'

One fan commented:

"You woke up and chose violence today"

Other fans who approved of Tate's message reacted by saying:

"Tate makes some banger memes tbh 😂"

"Common Andrew Tate W"

"Piers isn't going to hear the end of this 🤣"

"Some people have eyes yet they are still blind"

View more fan reactions to Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Fan reactions to Tate's tweet for Piers Morgan [via @cobratate on X]

Who is Piers Morgan?

As one of the most well-known talk show hosts in the world, Piers Morgan often gives his input on major combat sports events.

Though Morgan is not a combat sports fan, the England native is an avid football supporter and frequently references the sport on his show and social media. However, Morgan's primary focus tends to be on the world's politics and major events.

Shortly after the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis mega event, Morgan brought Danis onto his show to discuss the fight. Clips from the broadcast briefly went viral due to the host's comments toward Danis.

A few months before bringing in Danis, Morgan also had UFC president Dana White on in a heated conversation.