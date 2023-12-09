Andrew Tate has two-word reaction to Elon Musk looking to restore Alex Jones' X account

Polarizing social media figure Andrew Tate has recently reacted to the possibility of Alex Jones making a comeback on the Elon Musk-owned platform, X/Twitter.

Musk has hinted at the potential reinstatement of right-wing commentator Jones' account on X. The tech mogul recently mentioned the possibility and even conducted a poll to gauge public opinion on the matter. The development coincided with Jones' recent interview with Tucker Carlson, which was broadcast on the platform.

Musk's stance marks a notable shift from his previous commitment last year, where he unequivocally stated that he would not lift the ban on the 49-year-old American talk show host.

Check out Musk's post below:

Andrew Tate responded to a modified video featuring Alex Jones, which was captioned with the news of his possible reinstatement on X:

"My G"

Check out the post below:

Notably, both Tate and Jones faced Twitter bans prior to Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform. In 2022, Musk acquired Twitter, rebranded it as X, and took the initiative to restore certain prominent banned accounts, including those of former US president Donald Trump and 'Cobra'.

Tristan and Andrew Tate allowed unrestricted travel throughout Romania

Following their release from house arrest in August, Tristan and Andrew Tate faced restricted movements within Romania, particularly around Bucharest, due to legal actions by DIICOT. The charges against them included s*xual assault, human trafficking, and allegations of orchestrating an organized crime syndicate to deceive women.

In a recent turn of events, a Romanian court decision has favored the Tate brothers, granting them increased freedom of movement within the country. The court order lifts preventive detention measures, enabling the controversial siblings to move freely within Romania. However, it's important to note that the trafficking charges still stand, and the brothers are not permitted to leave the country as the legal proceedings continue.

