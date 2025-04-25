  • home icon
  • "Heart of gold" - Fans can't help but love Takeru Segawa's heartwarming donations to schoolchildren in Vietnam

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Apr 25, 2025 18:55 GMT
Takeru Segawa [Photo via ONE Championship]
Takeru Segawa's latest act of philanthropy touched the hearts of fans.

The Japanese kickboxing superstar once again showcased his generosity, funding the construction of a school for underprivileged children in Vietnam, using proceeds from his blockbuster bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 this past March.

Takeru traveled to Lam Binh County this week to attend the school's official opening ceremony, where he received a hero's welcome. He also signed autographs, interacted with the students, and even led a kickboxing class.

Check out the clip posted by ONE Championship on its official Instagram account below:

The 33-year-old has been hard at work with his charity drives in Japan and across Southeast Asia as the 7th Generation Tiger Mask.

Despite suffering an 80-second knockout loss at the hands of the Thai fan-favorite, The Natural Born Krusher' hasn't let the setback deter his mission to give back.

When the promotion released footage of Takeru holding mitts for students as they practiced basic strikes, the video quickly drew an outpouring of admiration from fans in the comment section, praising the fighter for his selflessness:

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

ONE Championship honored Takeru Segawa with Victoria Lee Award

This is not the first time that Takeru Segawa's charitable side has been seen by the public.

It can be recalled that he donated a portion of his fight purse from his bout against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September 2024, to aid victims of Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar.

In recognition of this touching gesture, ONE Championship honored Takeru with the Victoria Lee Award — a distinction named after the late Victoria Lee, celebrating athletes who use their platform to uplift communities and inspire positive change.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

