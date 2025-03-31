"Rodtang is a beast" - Fans still can't comprehend the power Rodtang unleashed in sublime KO of Takeru at ONE 172

More than a week has passed, yet fans are still in awe of the sheer power that Rodtang Jitmuangnon demonstrated against Takeru Segawa.

Ad

Both men squared off against each other in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight, which headlined ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan last March 23. There, Rodtang only needed 80 seconds to get the job done.

Ad

Trending

ONE Championship recently uploaded the full fight on YouTube following its global pay-per-view broadcast, and the reaction in the comment section echoed the same shock value and excitement that most felt when they first witnessed Rodtang's swift demolition of Takeru.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Read the comments below:

Comments from YouTube

It's easy to understand why Rodtang's stunning victory over Takeru left many in disbelief as he proved he's far more than a Muay Thai specialist by effortlessly dispatching Takeru in his bread and butter of kickboxing.

Ad

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion imposed his will from the opening bell, pressing forward with riveting offense that had the Japanese superstar on the defensive.

Sensing Takeru was in trouble, Rodtang seized the moment, unleashing a sharp left-hook-right straight combination along the ropes before delivering the final boss — a crushing left hook.

The impact sent the hometown favorite crashing to the mat, struggling to get back to his feet.

Ad

With Takeru unable to recover, the referee stepped in to wave it off, sealing Rodtang's emphatic triumph by way of knockout.

Rodtang might face Jonathan Haggerty in next outing

Fans might not have to wait long to find out Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next opponent.

During the post-ONE 172 press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong dropped a familiar name — ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Ad

Upon hearing this, Haggerty immediately took to Instagram to welcome the proposed matchup.

He wrote:

"Six year later, we meet again. See you soon!"

It's worth noting that both men have already shared the same stage twice, with Rodtang winning both bouts for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.