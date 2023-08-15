“Heavily rumoured” - Michael Bisping drops bombshell on UFC's plans for Leon Edwards' 170-pound title

Michael Bisping dropped a bombshell on the UFC's likely plans for Leon Edwards' 170-pound title and implied that it's all but confirmed.

The UFC Hall of Famer tweeted that he will be conducting an interview with former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington tomorrow, which got fans curious as he mentioned that he would be talking about his upcoming title shot against Edwards. One fan commented and asked whether there is an update as the fight has yet to be announced, writing:

"Is that fight official?"

Michael Bisping responded to the fan with what he knew at the moment, which is reliable as he has had a great longstanding relationship with the UFC and is a one of the members of the broadcast team. He mentioned that there are plenty of rumours surrounding it.

He wrote:

"Not to my knowledge but heavily rumoured."

Response to Twitter comment

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC make Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington official in the coming days as they announce some of the bouts for the remaining pay-per-views on their 2023 schedule.

Michael Bisping confident that Tom Aspinall can defeat Jon Jones

Michael Bisping was impressed with Tom Aspinall's recent win over Marcin Tybura last month at UFC London. He even made a bold claim on what he believes would transpire in a fight against Jon Jones.

The reigning heavyweight champion has teased that he could possibly retire should he defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but it appears as though Aspinall is making a strong case why he should reconsider. While speaking to Sky Sports, 'The Count' mentioned that he believes the British heavyweight could replicate that same performance against 'Bones', saying:

"Jon Jones is the [UFC] heavyweight champion...He's an incredible fighter, he's incredible. He's one of the greatest of all-time. I don't think he can hold a candle to Tom [Aspinall]. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don't think there's anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall, he's that good." [1:01 - 1:18]