"Heavyweight GSP" - Tom Aspinall's 4-word apology to Jon Jones gets UFC fans trolling

Back at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall became the interim champion of the UFC heavyweight division by knocking out streaking Russian power-puncher Sergei Pavlovich within a round. Since then, the Englishman has firmly entrenched himself as one of the most talked-about 265-pounders on the roster.

He has minced no words about his desire to face undisputed heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. Unfortunately for Tom Aspinall, 'Bones' has been adamant about his desire to face Stipe Miocic, even in the wake of his pectoral tear, which prevented him from facing Miocic in the UFC 295 main event.

Aspinall's frustrations with both Jones and the UFC's continued pursuit of a matchup with Miocic are well known. Combined with Jones' injury, it led to Aspinall calling for him to be stripped of the heavyweight title. This drew a response from Jones, who did not take kindly to the Englishman's words.

Furthermore, Jones scoffed at the idea of Aspinall trying to influence the trajectory of the UFC heavyweight division. Aspinall, who has had a previous X/Twitter exchange with Jon Jones, responded with dry humor by sarcastically apologizing for his remarks, which, naturally, drew a humorous reaction from fans online.

One fan expressed optimism in the Englishman's chances in the potential Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones matchup:

"I am sure you can take the old man"

Another fan decried the interim champion's politeness and compared him to all-time great MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre:

"Stop apologizing and fight the man bro heavyweight GSP way too nice"

One fan, presumably English, pointed out how many of Aspinall's American fans failed to identify the sarcasm in the Englishman's apology:

"Americans try to understand sarcasm challenge"

Meanwhile, another fan, like in one of the aforementioned comments, expressed confidence in Aspinall's chances against Jones:

"You spark him out in 3 minutes"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Tom Aspinall's record in the UFC heavyweight division

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made himself the talk of the town in the division. Fans are eager for a potential showdown between him and undisputed 265-pound champion Jon Jones, and there's good reason for their excitement. Aspinall has been nearly flawless inside the octagon.

Besides a freak injury against Curtis Blaydes, the Englishman has finished every opponent he has faced in the UFC, bringing his record in the promotion to seven wins and just one loss.