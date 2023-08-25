Heavyweight monsters Mauro Cerilli, Paul Elliott clash in Singapore

ONE Championship continued to fill ONE Fight Night 14: Ham vs. Stamp with banger after banger.

After a massive announcement in its preliminary release, the card made room for a match pitting heavyweight monsters Mauro Cerilli and Paul Elliott in the main card of the September 29 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

BJPenn.com first reported on the development.

Cerilli, a former Cage Warriors heavyweight champion, has pure unadulterated strength, and he translated that massive power from the regional scene to the global stage.

The Italian brawler started his martial arts journey with judo before eventually adding Brazilian jiu-jitsu to his arsenal. Although he has a strong grappling base, Cerilli’s preferred method of ending bouts is through his striking.

Cerilli has a 100 percent finish rate in ONE Championship and has knockout wins over Alain Ngalani and Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Elliott, meanwhile, is a devastating striker out of Middlesbrough, England, and would often overwhelm his opponents with his striking.

The 31-year-old is a deceptively athletic fighter and he uses his kickboxing base to dart in and out of his opponent’s range.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Elliott sowed terror in the regional scenes with all four of his wins coming by way of knockout.

ONE Fight Night 14 is shaping up to be a historic card for ONE Championship with three world title fights and all four of its headlining bouts being all-female matchups.

The main event pits Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex and South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.