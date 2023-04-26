Heavyweight vet decides to unretire after organization offers better terms than the UFC 

The UFC is the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and most fighters strive to one day compete inside the coveted octagon, but a heavyweight competitor has come out of retirement to fight for a different promotion who have offered him a better deal.

Despite being the most notable company in the sport, the UFC often comes under scrutiny for its pay structure to fighters and abysmally low amounts to some of its high-level athletes. According to Paulo Costa, even though he was a former title challenger, he still made just $70,000 to show and win up until his recent renewal.

In a post on social media, heavyweight veteran Alexei Oleinik announced his return to MMA following his retirement last year, claiming he has been offered more money to compete for REN TV than he was for the UFC.

"I decided to end my career... Then, I looked into the powder flask and saw a lot of unused gunpowder there. So, finish early! Yes, and the conditions of REN TV were offered very worthy, better than the UFC. The next fight on REN TV on May 26, we are waiting for everyone. [The] show must go on."

Though not much is known about it thus far, REN TV Superfight Series is a Russian promotion that has hosted a reported four events throughout its short time in existence.

While details of the event are still to be ironed out, Oleinik is expected to return to combat sports on May 26. He will collide with 37-fight MMA vet Oli Thompson. Thompson is best known for being Britain's Strongest Man, a title he claimed in 2006.

Alexei Oleinik's career in the UFC

Sensationally fighting over 60 times in the sport before being given his shot in the UFC, Alexei Oleinik was considered one of the best submission artists of his generation and proved that during his stint in the octagon.

Winning four of his opening five outings in his new promotion—with three of those victories coming by way of submission—proved the Russian was a serious competitor for the heavyweight division.

Despite losing steam towards the end of his run, 'The Boa Constrictor' eventually ended his time in the organization with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, which was impressive considering the majority of his losses in the company came in his 40s.

