Helena Crevar appreciates ONE's diverse martial arts offerings: "A great card in a lot of different sports"

American ground game maestro Helena Crevar is excited to open her submission grappling account in ONE Championship, but she's just as pumped to share the global stage with several athletes from other disciplines.

The world's largest martial arts organization's ONE Fight Night, ONE Friday Fights, and numbered events constantly feature bouts ranging across Muay Thai, Kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling, which provides fight fans a complete and diverse martial arts experience that is second to none.

This unique offering has certainly driven the promotion's appeal worldwide, and in the case of Helena Crever, the Las Vegas native echoed the same sentiments during her recent chat with the South China Morning Post.

"ONE Championship has a great card in a lot of different sports, not just MMA, but also kickboxing and Muay Thai. I do enjoy watching those as well," the 18-year-old shared.

Helena Crevar can't wait to debut in ONE Championship

Helena Crevar was officially unveiled as the promotion's latest star signing this past July.

Just a month before that, the teenage sensation earned her Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from John Danaher at New Wave Team, the gym she represents today.

Crevar's journey in the submission grappling realm has been nothing short of spectacular so far, and she's ready to add another chapter to her ever-thriving career against anyone or her promotional bow.

"[I have] no one in particular. As I said, whoever is in my division, I'd love to compete against wherever they would be from, and whether they're coming from a jiu-jitsu or MMA background, or, you know, someone who just wants to go up against me."

