Helena Crevar discusses her submission preferences: "It's always been chokes"

The ONE Championship's latest submission grappling star, Helena Crevar, has revealed some of her favorite finishing maneuvers.

Ad

The ground game savant, who earned a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt from John Danaher in June this year, is one of the fastest-rising stars in the submission grappling realm today, and she has a variety of match-winning methods at her disposal whenever she has her opponent trapped on the canvas.

Still, there are some moves that she prefers over others, as she told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

Ad

Trending

"I like whatever I can get. The past few years, I've been focusing a lot on leg locks, and I still do enjoy those. But ever since I started training, it's always been chokes. Particularly, like rear-naked chokes [or] chokes from the back whenever I can get it."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Per the Las Vegas native's record on BJJ Heroes, five of her 18 submission wins have come by rear-naked choke. The rest of her tapout victories have come with a straight ankle lock, armbark, heel hooks, calf slicer, and a guillotine choke.

Ad

Watch the BJJ specialist's full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Ad

Helena Crevar won't abruptly chase her world title dream in ONE Championship

The New Wave Team representative cannot wait to kick-start her tenure in the world's largest martial arts organization and work her way towards championship gold.

That said, she plans to take one step at a time to attain glory under the ONE banner.

The 18-year-old continued:

"For now, you know, [I'm going to be] taking it one match at a time. Experiencing the rule-set and the atmosphere of the competition [first]. But definitely in the future I would love to do that [claim a world title in ONE]."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and onefc.com for any updates on Helena Crevar's debut appearance in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.