Helena Crevar eyes championship gold but staying patient: "I'll take it one match at a time" 

Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Helena Crevar dreams of hoisting ONE Championship gold inside the Circle, but the teenager is in no rush to achieve her goals on the global stage.

The 18-year-old submission specialist addressed her long-term goals following her recent signing with ONE Championship during an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) earlier this month.

She said:

"Yeah [I dream of winning the world title]. So, I'll take it one match at a time, but definitely in the future, I'd probably love to compete for the title," the Las Vegas native shared.

She further added:

"But for now, you know, taking it one match at a time. Experiencing the ruleset and the atmosphere of the competition [first]. But, definitely in the future, I would love to do that."

The New Wave Team athlete's patient approach demonstrates maturity beyond her years in understanding that world championship success is best acquired through a proper step-by-step process.

Helena Crevar, who became John Danaher's first female BJJ black belt this past June, is destined for world championship success in the organization as long as she tackles one goal at a time.

Watch her full interview with SCMP here:

Helena Crevar thrilled for chance to compete in ONE Championship

In the same interview with SCMP, Helena Crevar shared her excitement to compete in ONE Championship.

The American offered:

"I'm really excited, you know, to be able to sign with ONE Championship. And, you know, fight at 145 or 155. So, it's going to be a new weight class, especially for grappling. But I think that's really exciting, like ONE Championship is kind of expanding women's jiu-jitsu and everything. So I really can't wait."

Her debut appearance has not yet been confirmed, but, as always, fight fans can stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates on her promotional bow in ONE Championship.

