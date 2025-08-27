Helena Crevar explains what drew her to grappling: "It's always been just because it's really fun to me"

Women's jiu-jitsu superstar Helena Crevar of the United States has found her true passion in BJJ after years of trying different things without discovering genuine enjoyment.

The promising young fighter began her martial arts journey at just three years old, trying her luck in numerous sports throughout her childhood, but it was Crevar's introduction to jiu-jitsu that marked a transformative moment in her life.

She instantly connected with ‘the gentle art’ in a way that previous combat sports had not.

When asked about what drew her to jiu-jitsu, Crevar told South China Morning Post:

"It's always been just because it's really fun to me. I've done a lot of sports since I was three years old, but none of them, I do them, but they weren't very fun to me. But jiu-jitsu, from the first moment, I just really enjoyed grappling and doing that type of thing, just because it's fun."

Check out the full interview below:

Today, Crevar is considered one of the most talented women’s grappling stars in the world, and as she readies to make her debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization, the American is hard at work, sharpening her skills.

Helena Crevar wants all the smoke in ONE Championship: “Whoever is in my division”

American jiu-jitsu star Helena Crevar doesn’t have any name in particular when she makes her ONE Championship debut. She simply wants to fight the best and make a name for herself on the global stage.

Crevar made headlines earlier this year when she signed with ONE, and she expects to make her promotional debut by the end of the year or early next.

She told ONE:

"No one in particular. As I said, whoever is in my division, I'd love to compete against wherever they would be from and whether they're coming from a jiu-jitsu or MMA background or, you know, just wants to go up against me."

