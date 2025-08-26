Helena Crevar open to facing any challenger: "All be very exciting matches"

American BJJ superstar Helena Crevar is embracing the diverse competitive landscape that awaits her when she opens her ONE Championship account.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is eager to face the very best in the business in the discipline, and she addressed her willingness to compete across multiple weight classes on the global stage in an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

She said:

"Yeah, possibly like any of those girls or whoever pretty much I am offered to fight at 145 or 155. Whether it's like one of the jiu-jitsu girls or maybe some MMA girls. I think that those would all be very exciting matchups," Helena Crevar shared.

The 18-year-old was officially unveiled as the promotion's latest arrival to its ever-growing submission grappling roster this past July.

Crevar, who hails from Las Vegas, is widely considered a generational talent. Just last year, at 17 years of age, she became the youngest ADCC world championship podium placer with her silver medal finish.

This past June, meanwhile, the ground game specialist received her BJJ black belt under her head coach at New Wave Team, John Danaher.

Given her remarkable rise through different belts and world-class pedigree, fans can't wait to see how she fares in ONE Championship.

Watch her full interview with SCMP here:

Helena Crevar opens up about decision to join ONE Championship

Per Helena Crevar, she relied on advice from her New Wave Team stablemates when making her decision to join the world's largest martial arts organization.

During the same interview, she added:

"Garry [Tonon] has been doing ONE Championship for a couple of years now, and, you know, I consulted with him, and, of course, John, and Gordan [Ryan]. And we thought it was a really good thing for me to do ONE Championship."

She continued:

"So, you know, knowing how Garry knows the guys in ONE Championship, and also Gordan and John's relationship, it's a really great thing for me."

