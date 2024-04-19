"Hell f*cking no brother. I'm good" - Renato Moicano explains why he'll avoid Max Holloway fight

While Renato Moicano is surging through the UFC lightweight rankings, he wants no piece of the newly minted BMF champion Max Holloway.

At UFC 300 'Blessed' put the MMA world on notice as he brutally knocked out Justin Gaethje with one second left in the fight. The win has greatly enhanced Holloway's already admirable legacy and he has now entered the 155-pound division at the No.9 spot.

While a win against a star of such magnitude would do wonders for any fighter, Moicano for one doesn't see a fight against the former featherweight champion going his way.

In a UFC 300 recap video on his YouTube channel, the Brazilian rejected the prospect of fighting the Hawaiian saying:

"I saw a lot of comments [of] people asking me, 'Do you want to fight Max Holloway?' Hell f*cking no my brother... I'm good. Max Holloway would beat me up."

However, the 34-year-old added that it would be an honor to fight 'Blessed' and he would happily oblige if the UFC pairs him up with the BMF title holder.

Nevertheless, Moicano believes he is yet to reach Holloway's level as a fighter and is convinced that he'd be better off exploring potential bouts with the likes of Beneil Dariush or Paddy Pimblett for the time being.

Following his exploits at UFC 300, Holloway now has his sights set on both the featherweight and lightweight golds. He will likely take on Ilia Topuria for the 145-pound belt in his next outing.

When Renato Moicano predicted Max Holloway's triumph over Justin Gaethje

Many expected Max Holloway's smaller frame to land him in trouble against Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. However, Renato Moiciano always believed that 'Blessed's' skills would help him get through the formidable challenge.

Discussing the then-upcoming BMF title clash during the pre-fight press conference for UFC Fight Night 235 in February, the lightweight contender predicted Holloway's triumph over Gaethje while calling 'Blessed' one of the few 145-pounders who can dominate at lightweight. He said:

"Max Holloway, he should have time... work on his exercise program and stuff to be in the same frame. Today he is not the same frame as Justin Gaethje... He [Holloway] is one of the few 145 [pound] fighters that can go to lightweight and like become a champion... Like I said, I can see him beating Gaethje even though I don't think he is the same size as the other lightweights."

Catch Renato Moicano's comments below (9:24):

