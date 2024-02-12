“Hell yeah” - Fans equally split down the middle in world title rematch between Jarred Brooks, Joshua Pacio in Qatar

It is all systems go for ONE Championship’s first live event in Qatar, with ONE 166 taking place inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1. The card will feature several world championship bouts.

Of those matches with legacy and immortality on the line, the co-main event matchup between defending ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio is drawing a ton of interest from the fans.

In their first meeting, Brooks utilized his wrestling pedigree to prevent ‘The Passion’ from landing any big shots, eventually taking the ONE strawweight MMA world championship via unanimous decision.

ONE Championship took to Instagram to ask fans who they are backing, and supporters of ‘The Monkey God’ are extremely confident in seeing a world championship defense:

“TMG!!!! All day ⚔️💯 #AndStill”

“And still”

“Brooks is going to defend his belt”

“Team @the_monkeygod about to go beast mode”

“Let’s go @the_monkeygod 🔥🔥🔥”

But of course, Pacio’s own fans are optimistic in getting his revenge:

“🇵🇭 lets go!”

“Idk about this. Pacio needs to be aggressive and dominant to win”

“Let’s Gooooooo! @joshuapacio 🇵🇭🦁❤️‍🔥 #AndNEW”

“And new champion @joshupacio”

“Get him this time Pacio!”

However, there is one fan who completely summarizes the excitement surrounding the bout:

“Hell. ..... YAH”

Jarred Brooks comfortable in being Joshua Pacio’s villain

Drumming up intrigue and interest in a bout is part and parcel of the life of a combat sports athlete. In the case of Brooks-Pacio 2, Brooks is more than willing to be the heel once more.

Brooks might be a divisive figure in the world of combat sports, but when he steps into the ONE circle, he is as adept as any at tuning out the crowd.

