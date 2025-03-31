“Help the fighters in our gym” - Christian Lee preparing the next generation of martial artists at Prodigy Training Center

Christian Lee is doing everything he can to help the next generation of mixed martial artists.

When he's not guiding his younger brother's career in MMA, the reigning two-division ONE world champion stays busy at the Prodigy Training Center in Hawaii, training and coaching aspiring fighters.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee revealed that he would be holding some amateur MMA events at his gym this year, all in the name of getting his fighters some experience in the fight game.

"Yeah, I am doing some amateur events at my gym as well," he said. "All just to help the fighters in our gym get experience. And I like the different things that I can learn as a coach."

As one of ONE Championship's most prolific finishers, there are few fighters better equipped to mold a new generation of MMA athletes than Christian Lee.

If you need an example, just look at his 19-year-old brother, Adrian Lee, who is off to one hell of a start inside the Circle.

Christian Lee's brother, Adrian Lee, could be the next big thing in MMA

With Christian Lee in his corner, Adrian Lee bagged his third and most impressive victory yet at ONE 172 in Japan.

'The Phenom' only needed 63 seconds to submit Takeharu Ogawa inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena, moving to 3-0 in his professional MMA career—all of his wins coming via submission.

Adrian Lee also bagged his third straight $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for the quick-fire finish.

"Being able to compete in the Saitama Super Arena, getting the 50gs, and getting a performance like that, it all still feels surreal," the younger Lee wrote on Instagram. "I couldn’t have done this without my brother, my dad, and all the training partners who helped me throughout this camp."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

