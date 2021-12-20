Help Rodtang beat bad guys in Fists of Fury online game

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has beaten everyone he has come across in the ONE Championship Circle. In the promotion’s latest interactive game, fans will get a chance to help him do even more damage.

'Rodtang Fists of Fury' is the newest free online game launched by ONE Championship and is exclusively available on the game tab of the ONE Championship Super App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

The game sees a virtual version of Rodtang take on a series of NPCs (Non-player characters). Tapping towards the direction of an incoming foe lets you attack them, while tapping the opposite direction lets you dodge. After every round, you get to choose a 'power-up' to help Rodtang beat the bad guys.

During this festive season, you can get a chance to win an ‘Iron Man’ t-shirt if you score more than 10,000 points.

Rodtang’s fists brought him glory

At just 24, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has already compiled over 250 wins in more than 300 matches under his name. Muay Thai is such a popular sport in Thailand that it’s not uncommon for their youth to start training early, but only a few see the level of success that Rodtang has reached so far in his career.

At the tender age of 10, Rodtang was able to provide stable income for the family through the sport, which helped motivate him to get better in the ring. From his hometown of Pattalung, Rodtang decided to move to the Jitmuangnon Gym in Bangkok, looking for better opportunities, both in terms of training and competition.

He has since won the Omnoi Stadium world title twice, one of the major Muay Thai titles contested in Thailand’s legendary stadiums. He earned the nickname ‘Iron Man’ because of his seemingly indestructible exterior and powerful strikes.

In 2018, ONE Championship launched ONE Super Series, which brought a host of striking martial arts to their events, in addition to MMA fights. Together with some of the best strikers in the world, Rodtang was signed to the promotion as one of Thailand's elite Muay Thai fighters.

Rodtang tore through the competition and in 2019, he won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which he has successfully defended three times so far.

Rodtang's next outing is going to be a historic one, as he faces Demetrious Johnson in a first-of-its-kind mixed rules match. Set for the promotion’s 10th anniversary show, ONE X, in early 2022, the bout will feature alternating rounds under Muay Thai and MMA rules.

