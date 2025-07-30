“Helps develop new Thai fighters” - Supergirl’s new Phuket gym guided by her father as head coach

The atomweight Muay Thai sensation, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, of Thailand, is ready to return to the world’s largest martial arts organization this weekend, and she has her father to thank once again.She recently moved from Bangkok to Phuket and opened up her gym in the pristine coastal locale. Once more, Jaroonsak’s father serves as head coach, helping to raise new rising stars in ‘the art of eight limbs’.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, ‘Supergirl’ discussed her gym's unique approach, also giving credit to her father for his involvement. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thai star said:&quot;My dad is the main coach. He oversees the trainers and helps develop new Thai fighters. The main selling point of our gym is definitely our coaches. They're all very skilled and genuinely care about the students. My dad gets very involved, and everyone who comes here loves it because they feel like we genuinely care. We want the gym to feel like a family, not just a place to train.&quot;With a renewed focus and new motivation, ‘Supergirl’ is ready to resume her promising martial arts career. Fans won’t have to wait long to see the Thai fighter back in action.Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak faces Teodora Kirilova at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime VideoAnna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak of Thailand is ready to step back into the ONE Championship ring for the first time in two years to pick up right where she left off.The 21-year-old will face Bulgaria’s Teodora Kirilova in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai contest.The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video, which will broadcast live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, in American primetime, on Friday, August 1.Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.