Supergirl raves about relocating to coastal town to open new family gym: “Phuket offers more opportunities”

Thai fan-favorite Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak took a massive leap of faith after choosing to start from scratch for a new lease in life.During her two-year hiatus from professional fighting, 'Supergirl' used the time off to reinvent herself and uproot her entire family's life to greener pastures.It turned out to be the best decision she ever made, both on a personal and financial level.In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the 21-year-old star opened up about closing her family gym in Bangkok, Thailand, and birthing Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym in the tropical paradise of Phuket, Thailand.&quot;We moved to Phuket to open a gym because we saw that there are a lot of fighters here, and the weather is much better,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, Anna shared she has no regrets about leaving behind the hustle and bustle of Thailand's capital, in exchange for tranquility and peace of mind that her new surroundings provide. She added:&quot;In Bangkok, I had air pollution allergies, so we decided to move here. I felt like Phuket offers more opportunities for a gym, with more places to run and train.&quot;Now rejuvenated from her life-altering decision, 'Supergirl' will seek to get her promising career back on the right track at ONE Fight 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 1.'Supergirl' out to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 34'Supergirl' is anxiously counting down the days to her highly anticipated return to the global stage this Friday, live in US Primetime.The former PBA Thailand champion will square off against Bulgaria's Teodora Kirilova in an explosive three-round atomweight Muay Thai tilt. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Supergirl' emerged onto the scene following a brilliant 3-1 start in ONE, even pushing three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex to the limit despite falling short in their showdown.However, a shocking TKO loss to former world title challenger Cristina Morales in 2023 halted her momentum and forced her back to the drawing board.Needless to say, 'Supergirl' is coming back with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 34. The full event is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America. Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest updates on ONE Fight Night 34.