UFC 288 is set to showcase an electrifying showdown in the bantamweight division as reigning champion Aljamain Sterling prepares to defend his title against former two-division champ Henry Cejudo. This highly anticipated fight is expected to be a headliner of epic proportions.

Former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will be eager to reclaim his throne but Sterling is likely to enter the bout with a high level of assurance.

In what promises to be a heated battle, the anticipation for a clash between two highly-skilled mixed martial artists is at an all-time high. Previous interactions between the opponents have been nothing short of contentious, with palpable animosity between them.

However, there was a noteworthy sighting of both fighters during the UFC's Embedded Vlog Series - Episode 2, where they met and exchanged well wishes before the fight. Despite the cordiality, a sense of tension lingered in the air. In a moment of blunt honesty, 'Funkmaster' made it clear that he had no intention of letting 'Triple C' achieve his dreams, cautioning him that he was in for a tough fight.

Henry Cejudo remarked while interacting with the hometown champ:

"Are you ready ? This has been a good camp for me we have a solid team and my job's to get it done dude. I know how much you want to defend in your backyard but I'm ready."

To which the 'Aljo' responded:

"I'm always ready. I hope so man, I'm sorry man but fortunately this is how the game goes, you gotta crush another man's dream."

Henry Cejudo discusses his "superior" IQ as he prepares to take on Aljamain Sterling

With the highly anticipated bantamweight championship bout between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling quickly approaching, the tension between the two combatants has only continued to grow. Cejudo recently made bold claims about his superior intellect and how it will give him an advantage over Sterling.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the confident 'Triple C' discussed his meticulous training regimen and extensive fighting experience, exuding a strong sense of self-assuredness when it comes to his chances of winning. He spoke at length about his tactical approach to the fight, detailing the various techniques he plans to utilize in order to emerge victorious against the formidable 'Funkmaster':

"I do take game planning extremely serious, you know to the point where everybody that I'm fighting with is at his height everybody that he's partnered with is a whole lot taller than me. You see what I'm saying so little-little things like that I see, I'm just like yeah he's planning for the wrong dude you know."

Henry Cejudo added:

"I just think my IQ is just superior to his. I'm better in every sense of the way power, speed, experience, grit and technique. I just saw that even the looks dude I'm just better, I'm just better in every area than this guy."

