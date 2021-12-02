Henry Cejudo believes Triller Fight Club could become the biggest competitor of the UFC

Former UFC multi-division champion Henry Cejudo believes that fighting promotion Triller Fight Club could give the UFC a run for its money.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, 'The Messenger' opined that Triller could grow big enough to one day compete with the multi-billion dollar promotion.

"I believe what Triller is doing is unique and I do believe that mixing, like the whole boxing martial arts type stuff, with the clinching in the boxing, I do believe myself that that could be the future and the biggest competitor for the UFC," said Henry Cejudo.

Triller recently hosted its first Triad Combat PPV, a unique event where the fights took place on a triangle-shaped platform.

The fight card featured several MMA fighters like Mike Perry and Matt Mitrione. The main event featured a heavyweight bout between boxer Kubrat Pulev and former UFC champion Frank Mir.

Mir had a rough day at the office and was finished by Pulev in the opening round of the fight.

As the event was in progress, Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh fired shots at UFC president Dana White, criticizing him for underpaying his fighters.

"I did ask him [Dana White] if he wanted to come to learn how a proper production is done because, you know, Dana's idea of a proper production is throw up a little rusty ring. He will pay his fighters what we pay our ushers. You know, throw one little fight, have a guy knock the guy out, call it a night. This is what a production is... and I thought he might wanna come and learn a thing or two here. But, he can keep underpaying his fighters, taking home his own money and throwing up that rusty little ring," said Ryan Kavanaugh.

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement in 2020

After defeating Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport at UFC 249.

But that does not mean that 'The Messenger' has permanently stepped away from the limelight.

The 34-year-old is always teasing a return to the octagon and recently even called out featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski for a showdown.

