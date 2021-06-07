Henry Cejudo calls out 'old man' Floyd Mayweather after he 'lost to a YouTuber'

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to call Floyd Mayweather out after the 44-year-old boxer went the distance in his exhibition bout against Logan Paul.

Owing to the fact that Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul was an exhibition match, there were no judges scoring the contest. Hence, both fighters emerged as winners at the end of the bout due to the lack of a stoppage.

Many fans and pundits took shots at Mayweather for being unable to stop a YouTuber in Logan Paul. Adding to the hundreds of comments hurled at Mayweather, Henry Cejudo wrote-

"Hey 50 - 1 @FloydMayweather imagine what an Olympic gold medalist would do to a guy who lost to a YouTuber. You wouldn’t make it past two rounds with me."

Is Floyd Mayweather's professional record really 50-1 after the fight with Logan Paul?

No. Floyd Mayweather's professional record remains 50-0, an undeniable and eye-opening feat for any athlete.

Furthermore, the names included in the list of fifty people that Mayweather beat in order to garner such a record only propel 'Money''s name higher discussions about the greatest boxers of all time.

As the fight between Paul and Mayweather was an exhibition, the result is not reflected on either of their professional records.

This means that Floyd Mayweather maintains his perfect 50-0 record and Logan Paul maintains his record of 0-1.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

Is an exhibition boxing match between Henry Cejudo and Floyd Mayweather a real possibility?

Floyd Mayweather's last professional boxing appearance was against Irish MMA mega-star Conor McGregor in 2017.

The event became one of the most financially successful events in the history of combat sports.

It was also the event wherein Floyd Mayweather completed fifty professional fights with zero losses. Ever since, Mayweather has fought twice in exhibition fights, including against Logan Paul.

Mayweather stated after his fight against Paul that the reason why he participates in such exhibition fights is because he likes to stay true to his nickname, 'Money'.

The boxing legend is content with the legacy he has built for himself, as any athlete would be if they were able to reach the stage he has. Mayweather now fights for "generational wealth." He said-

"Your kids can’t eat legacy. They can eat off the currency. I believe in building generational wealth. That’s what’s important to me."

Mayweather: Your kids can’t eat legacy. They can eat off the currency. I believe in building generational wealth. That’s what’s important to me. #MayweatherPaul — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 7, 2021

So the fight with Logan Paul made sense when the financial objectives that Floyd Mayweather hoped to accomplish are considered.

However, the same cannot be said for a scenario involving Henry Cejudo taking on Floyd Mayweather.

Even though Cejudo is one of the best fighters to have graced the UFC octagon, his fighting persona does not appeal to a majority of fight fans, with the populous labeling Cejudo as 'Cringe'.

The idea of the fight will simply not appeal to fans as much as a Conor McGregor fight or the idea of a social media sensation taking on one of the best boxers of all time.

Would you like to see an exhibition bout between Henry Cejudo and Floyd Mayweather? Let us know in the comments section!

