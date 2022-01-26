Henry Cejudo claims he will "massacre" Petr Yan in Russia if given the chance

Henry Cejudo claims he would be more than happy to take on Petr Yan in Russia if he's offered the opportunity for the right price.

Recently, 'Triple C' has called out a number of fighters, displaying his eagerness to return to the UFC. In an appearance on 'DC & RC', Cejudo said:

"Listen, I'll tell you what man, I'd love to beat that ugly potato face Petr Yan in Russia, [I'll] go out there like Rocky in style, with my Gucci shoes, chinchilla suit, I will massacre that dude in front of his own country. The only thing is that I just want that bag full of money, man. I feel like I deserve it. I'm actually enjoying coaching right now..."

Watch the full video below:

'Triple C' retired and stepped away from MMA after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, in an interesting turn of events, Cejudo has been itching to return to the octagon.

Cejudo tweeted at Dana White saying he was 'bored' of fighting elite bantamweight contenders such as T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz when he retired. However, he is now looking to take on a new challenge.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



| Full video: Dana White isn't interested in having this "f*cking silly conversation" about a @HenryCejudo return. #UFCVegas46 | Full video: bit.ly/3ftWTO2 Dana White isn't interested in having this "f*cking silly conversation" about a @HenryCejudo return.#UFCVegas46 | Full video: bit.ly/3ftWTO2 https://t.co/4e5M5tDArW Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat… Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? twitter.com/MMAjunkie/stat…

The 34-year-old called out 145-pound division titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, hoping to grab a third belt in the UFC.

Unfortunately for Cejudo, his aspirations were shot down by Dana White. According to the UFC president, no one, including 'Triple C', is entitled to jump the line to earn a direct title shot.

"For Cejudo to retire and then just think that he should be able to come in and jump into any weight division and take on the champion, that's not how it works," said the UFC president Dana White.

Petr Yan slams Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw for "talking too much"

Petr Yan recently took a dig at Henry Cejudo and fellow bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw on Twitter, referring to them as "two old ladies."

Both former bantamweight champions believe they can beat Yan and neither of them has lost the 135 lbs belt in the octagon.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



How many future undisputed champions in this picture? Khamzat Chimaev, Rafael Fiziev, and Petr Yan sharpening the tools in ThailandHow many future undisputed champions in this picture? Khamzat Chimaev, Rafael Fiziev, and Petr Yan sharpening the tools in Thailand 🐯🇹🇭How many future undisputed champions in this picture? 🏆 https://t.co/2MmA6VJYXj

'No Mercy' pointed to the fact that T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo have been inactive in the UFC and have no right to criticize active fighters.

He said:

"While I’m actually fighting this two old ladies been talking too much. You know where to find me when you will have the courage to back it up," wrote Yan.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC While I’m actually fighting this two old ladies been talking too much. You know where to find me when you will have the courage to back it up While I’m actually fighting this two old ladies been talking too much. You know where to find me when you will have the courage to back it up https://t.co/pK8gT1bdTA

As of now, Petr Yan has other commitments to fulfill. The Russian is scheduled to face Aljamain Sterling in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 273.

Epic Fighting @EpicFighting Aljamain Sterling Says Petr Yan Rematch Likely Moving to UFC 273 in April dlvr.it/SHMyCy Aljamain Sterling Says Petr Yan Rematch Likely Moving to UFC 273 in April dlvr.it/SHMyCy https://t.co/PMUv68zegC

