Henry Cejudo comments on Song Yadong's height during run-in ahead of upcoming UFC Seattle clash, fans react: "How ironic"

Henry Cejudo makes his octagon return this weekend at UFC Seattle, where he takes on Song Yadong. Ahead of their clash, 'Triple C' crossed paths with the Chinese star, subsequently expressing his surprise over Song's size. Unfortunately for Cejudo, this backfired, with fans mocking him on X/Twitter.

The reaction stems from Cejudo's decision to claim that Song is shorter than he had expected. Given Cejudo's diminutive stature as a former flyweight who now competes at bantamweight, his statement didn't sit well with the MMA fandom as he shared a clip of him and Song meeting backstage.

Cejudo captioned the post:

"Just ran into The Dong. He's smaller than I thought!"

Naturally, the fans readied their remarks, with one fan reminding Cejudo that regardless of Song's size, he remains larger than he is.

"He still dwarfs you ya hasbeen"

Another fan also reminded Cejudo of the difference in size between him and Song.

"'He's smaller than I thought' while being much smaller is WILD"

This was referenced by another tweet.

"5'2 Henry calling another man small. How ironic"

Most of the tweets focused on Cejudo's diminutive stature.

"As he towers over you"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Henry Cejudo dismissing Song Yadong's size

Cejudo, who stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, is indeed dwarfed by Song, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. However, the size difference is expected given the former Olympian's past as a flyweight fighter. Now, at UFC Seattle, he will look to overcome another opponent with an advantage in physicality

The bout will be of extreme importance, marking the beginning of what Cejudo has described as his final title run ahead of his eventual retirement from the sport.

Henry Cejudo was the UFC flyweight champion at one point

Years ago, Demetrious Johnson reigned supreme as the UFC flyweight champion. Many had tried, none had succeeded, causing 'Mighty Mouse' to break the promotional record for consecutive title defenses. When all seemed lost, Henry Cejudo emegred, determined to beat him in a rematch.

Check out Henry Cejudo vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 highlights:

At UFC 227, he did just that, dragging Johnson to hell and back before dethroning him as the flyweight king. While it wasn't a dominant win, as the Olympic gold medalist scraped by with a split-decision, it marked the end of the 'Mighty Mouse' era.

