"You are about as liked as Amber Heard’s fecal matter" - Henry Cejudo brings out 'Triple C' persona after Aljamain Sterling claimed he accepted the fight 

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo were recently feuding on social media. Their exchange prompted Cejudo to unearth his 'Triple C' persona.

Cejudo took to Twitter to send a strong message to Sterling. He shared Sterling's quotes where 'Funkmaster' hailed Jose Aldo, T.J. Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz as the biggest threats to his throne.

Cejudo argued that Sterling had conveniently left his name out to avoid fighting him, prompting a response from Sterling. He asserted that Cejudo was picking and choosing bits from the interview that painted him in a poor light. He argued that the media had left out the part where he had accepted a fight against Cejudo.

See the back-and-forth between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo below:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite https://t.co/UGQ8XFHpAq Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake. Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you too.But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” twitter.com/henrycejudo/st… Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake. Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you too.But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” twitter.com/henrycejudo/st…

Cejudo clapped back at the 'Funk Master', dissecting his skills. He also argued that Sterling would be unable to beat him even if he used PEDs like T.J. Dillashaw. However, the 'King of Cringe' moved to delete the tweet shortly thereafter.

Story continues below ad

"Your Stand Up is worse than Brendan Schaub’s and you are about as liked as Amber Heard’s fecal matter. You couldn’t beat me with a Note from TJ’s “Pharmacist”."

Henry Cejudo's deleted tweet [Image via @HenryCejudo on Twitter]

Sterling subsequently poked fun at Cejudo's close-knit relationship with Mike Tyson, claiming that he might be smoking Tyson's marijuana for saying all that he did. He further warned 'The Messenger' that he might get finished in two rounds if he continued down the same path of verbal jabs.

Story continues below ad

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA again, because you’re saying some outlandish shit that can get you punished in 2! You must be smoking that good ol’Iron Mikeagain, because you’re saying some outlandish shit that can get you punished in 2! twitter.com/henrycejudo/st… You must be smoking that good ol’Iron Mike 🍃 again, because you’re saying some outlandish shit that can get you punished in 2! twitter.com/henrycejudo/st…

Sterling suggested that Cejudo had taken up retirement in fear of suffering setbacks against the up-and-coming bantamweights at the time.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

twitter.com/usmanvscmpunk/… Richard @UsmanVsCMPunk @funkmasterMMA Cejudo may have had the greatest botched “retirement” of all time, it’ll be damn near 3 years of wasted time @funkmasterMMA Cejudo may have had the greatest botched “retirement” of all time, it’ll be damn near 3 years of wasted time My man said “nahh these guys are too tough coming up rn. I’m gonna sit this one out coach!” My man said “nahh these guys are too tough coming up rn. I’m gonna sit this one out coach!”😩😩😩 twitter.com/usmanvscmpunk/…

Story continues below ad

This recent exchange on social media forced coach Eric Albarracin to step in and defend Cejudo's honor. However, it was all for naught as Aljamain Sterling went on to troll the decorated coach for his fashion sense.

Aljamain Sterling hits out at T.J. Dillashaw for using PEDs

While conversing with Joe Rogan on the most recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Aljamain Sterling opened up about his future in the bantamweight division.

Story continues below ad

Having outperformed Petr Yan in their rematch at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling is looking for greater challenges in the 135lbs division. While discussing potential opponents with Joe Rogan, 'Funk Master' took a massive shot at T.J. Dillashaw over his PED use.

"I think [the UFC] knows who's the money fight and who moves the needle. I don't know if it's [Jose Aldo] who moves the needle. I know [T.J. Dillashaw] definitely moves the needle. You can ask USADA." [h/t: MMA Fighting].

T.J. Dillashaw previously turned in a positive test for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) in the aftermath of his flyweight contest against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night 143 back in January 2019.

Dillashaw revealed that he was forced to rely on EPO because he had become anemic in an attempt to cut weight while going from 135-lbs to 125-lbs. He claimed to have taken the drug to help rebuild the quantity of red blood cells in his body.

Story continues below ad

Listen to Aljamain Sterling's full interaction with Joe Rogan below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far