Henry Cejudo will make his return to the octagon this weekend after more than three years away from the sport.

'Triple C' announced his retirement in 2020 after beating Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight title at UFC 249. He will take on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 288 this weekend, and history will be made regardless of who gets their hand raised.

Adam Catterall, a combat sports analyst and presenter for BT Sport, stated that no fighter over the age of 35 has won the UFC title between 125 and 155 pounds. Henry Cejudo is currently 36 years old, and will make history with a win at UFC 288.

On the most recent episode of the Fight Disciple podcast, Catterall said this:

"No fighter, ever, in the history of the UFC, age 35 or over, has won or even defended a UFC title between the weight divisions of 125 and 155 pounds... Henry is now 36, he's coming off a three-year lay off. The reason I bring that up, the big guys - the heavyweights and light heavyweights - they tend to peak later [in their career] physically... the smaller people, the ones relying on their reflexes, speed, fast-twitch muscle fibres, by the time they get to 35 [years old] that starts to diminish..."

Henry Cejudo's opponent, Aljamain Sterling, also has the chance to make history at UFC 288.

'Funk Master' has currently defended the bantamweight title twice, and a victory on Saturday night would make Sterling the first champion to defend the 135-pound title three times.

Henry Cejudo calls out Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 288

Henry Cejudo also has an eye on a possible future opponent, as 'Triple C' recently called out featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski during an interview ahead of his UFC 288 clash.

Cejudo was interviewed by Robert Whittaker on Australian broadcaster MainEvent, where 'Triple C' shared his plans to become a three-division UFC champion.

Henry Cejudo stated that after beating Aljamain Sterling, he would like to face Sean O'Malley and then move up to featherweight and challenge Alexander Volkanovski. He said this:

"The dream is bigger, the reason why I'm even coming back is, and I love you guys in Australia but I am gonna take down Alexander Volkanovski. Alexander 'The Average' down under, that's why I'm coming back..."

