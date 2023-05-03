Henry Cejudo is on the verge of making his monumental return to the octagon following his three-year retirement and will have the chance to recapture the bantamweight title he never lost. As he nears a comeback, the Olympian has delivered a passionate speech and has a request for fans of the sport.

The bantamweight division is arguably more wide open than it has ever been, with a number of top contenders all seen as viable options to fight for the belt next. Excluding the title clash at UFC 288, the top 3 ranked competitors at 135 can all make a strong case to fight for gold next.

In an emotional video ahead of his main event clash this weekend, Henry Cejudo urged fans to continue doubting him as he aims to prove everybody wrong and end Aljamain Sterling's reign as champion.

"I know a lot of people are counting me out, so I'm going to ask you guys one thing. Doubt me again. Doubt me again. Anybody at 135 lbs that decides to step in that octagon with me is in big trouble and I mean that... On May 6, I will remain champion and that's all there is to it. There is no going back, there ain't no 'Plan B', it's all or nothing... I think if I have a message for all you fans is: Go out there and take chances. Go out there and get yours... They can all do me a favor too and bend the knee to 'King Triple C'."

Check out Henry Cejudo's heartfelt message ahead of his title fight this weekend:

Where would Henry Cejudo rank amongst UFC GOAT if he wins this weekend?

Coming into the sport as an Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo was destined to have a bright career in the sport of MMA but not many would have expected him to be as successful as he has been.

Aside from back-to-back losses to Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez, 'Triple C' has been almost flawless in the cage, and reclaiming his bantamweight title on May 6 will only add to his legacy in combat sports.

Cejudo has one of the greatest four-fight resumes in the history of mixed martial arts—when he beat Demetrous Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Marlon Moraes, and Dominick Cruz back-to-back. If he manages to claim victory on Saturday, it will likely be hard to deny his case for being included in the UFC GOAT discussion.

