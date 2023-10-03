Henry Cejudo discloses rumored fight timeline for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria in bombshell Twitter post 

Henry Cejudo appears to have the inside scoop on upcoming UFC events as he recently disclosed the rumored timeline for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria in a bombshell Twitter post.

The former two-division UFC champion took to X (formerly Twitter), where he posted a video, revealing when fans can expect to see the highly anticipated featherweight title fight as well as some other additions to that card. In his video mentioned that January is currently being targeted for the fight and teased that he will also be included on the card.

He wrote:

"Who's gonna win? It's up to us to find out and that's gonna be taking place, that's right, more likely January 20th. And again guys, who knows, 'Triple C' and Merab [Dvalishvili] might be added too but don't tell nobody that I said that."

Henry Cejudo also provided his opinion of the strengths possessed by both fighters and offered his prediction on what he believes will transpire. He mentioned that he is rooting for Ilia Topuria to dethrone the champion, but added that it's hard to pick against Alexander Volkanovski, saying:

"I am going for Ilia Topuria but it's to go against a guy who is very well rounded, who has fought that level of competition that Alexander Volkanovski has."

It will be interesting to see whether Henry Cejudo's prediction is correct about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria and if he will be fighting Merab Dvalishvili on the same card.

Henry Cejudo weighs in on Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett announcement

Henry Cejudo weighed in on the upcoming lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett, which was recently made official for UFC 296.

'Triple C' tweeted a video, explaining the potential reasoning behind matching up the lightweights despite their recent performances. He mentioned that he believes that attempting to make a name for 'The Baddy' at 'El Cucuy's expense could backfire, saying:

"I think the UFC could probably shoot themselves in the foot on this one, I really do. I think Tony Ferguson is a way tougher matchup than what people actually think...So I'm not sure what the UFC is planning on kind of pulling here because if Paddy 'The Baddy' does end up losing, they lose one of the great white hopes."

