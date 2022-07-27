"If you're from the UK, man, you're gonna get served some tomato cans" - Henry Cejudo explains why he is not impressed with UFC London

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo gave his take on the recently concluded UFC London event.

The UFC London event took place this past weekend, with the Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes fight as the headliner. The event witnessed great performances by Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, while Aspinall lost to 'Razor' in his home country.

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo opined that the UFC London event was lackluster, claiming that he was not "intrigued" by any of the fights. The former UFC double champion claimed that the fight card failed to deliver action and said:

"Biggest take of UFC London is if you are from the UK man, you are gonna get served some tomato cans. That's my biggest take. If you are in the UK man, you got the hair, you got all that, they are gonna serve you up man... Honestly, this card wasn't that... I was not raving about it... None of the fights really kind of intrigued me by any means... I just don't think UFC London kind of delivered for me. Those are just my two cents."

You can check out the recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Sean O'Malley gives his opinion on Henry Cejudo's potential return to the UFC

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley opined that Henry Cejudo is calling out fighters in an attempt to revive his dwindling popularity. 'Sugar' also asserted that Cejudo may be under financial duress, attributing this as the reason for Cejudo's potential UFC comeback.

Expressing his thoughts on the former UFC double champion, Sean O'Malley said:

"He's called out like, seven people. I think he's just trying to get his name out there, 'cause he's not very popular. I think he retired, wanted more money from the UFC and the UFC's like, 'Alright.' Then he's calling everyone out. He's coming back. I think he's running out of money. Because he retired, he wanted more money."

You can check out the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

Sean O'Malley's last outing was against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 which was declared a no-contest after an accidental eye-poke by 'Sugar' prevented Munhoz from continuing further in the fight.

The 27-year-old fighter will next take on former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The event is scheduled for October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

