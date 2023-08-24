Henry Cejudo fires uncalled transphobic joke at Sean O'Malley with a twisted jab at 'Sugar's USADA past

There is no love lost between Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley. 'Triple C' recently sounded off on the UFC's new bantamweight champion and promised to defeat him whenever they fought.

O'Malley recently secured a second-round knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to claim the 135-pound title. Soon after his win, 'Suga' was called out by several top-ranked bantamweights. However, Cejudo's call-out was one that stood out in particular.

Over the past few years, Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo have exchanged vicious barbs on social media. After his championship win, 'Suga' really rubbed it in Cejudo's face via taunts on social media. In one tweet, O'Malley sarcastically offered to help him get better defending takedowns.

Henry Cejudo clearly did not find O'Malley's tweet funny and lashed out at the 28-year-old. Referencing 'Suga's two USADA violations for ostarine and Dillon Danis' ongoing trolling war against Logan Paul's fiancee, Cejudo fired back, stating:

"I would take you down faster than USADA did. Aljo was too busy making rum and trying to figure out what gender you identify as. The holes in your game are bigger than Logan Paul’s fiancé."

Henry Cejudo is coming off a split-decision loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. He made his return to the cage after a three-year hiatus from the sport and is now seemingly angling for a bantamweight title shot against Sean O'Malley.

Henry Cejudo breaks down Sean O'Malley's TKO win at UFC 292

Henry Cejudo recently analyzed video footage of Sean O'Malley's incredible TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 and broke down the mistakes that cost the 'Funk Master' dearly.

In the second round of their fight, Sterling rushed in with a left hand, looking for O’Malley’s face. However, O'Malley saw it coming from miles away and smartly countered with a cracking overhand right to drop Sterling to the canvas.

'Suga' followed up with a barrage of shots that forced the referee to step in and stop the contest 51 seconds into the second round.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Cejudo broke down the sequence that led to O'Malley getting his hand raised. He stated:

"And watch, and watch, keep going, and then BOOM right here! This is where you got to be careful as a fighter! Is when they talk about you being squared because when you’re squared you are the right target to be able to actually get hit... When Aljo threw, he almost came back... He didn’t retrigger himself to be back in that stance position. He ended up staying square."

