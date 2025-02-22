Henry Cejudo gets brutally honest about how Dana White and Co. drove him to embrace the “cringe” persona: “Had to go straight like NWO”

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently revealed how Dana White pushed him to accept a cringe persona. Cejudo won the UFC flyweight title against Demetrious Johnson in 2018. He then captured the bantamweight throne the following year by beating T.J. Dillashaw and became a two-division champion.

Cejudo returned to competition in 2023 after announcing his retirement back in 2020. Cejudo's last outing came at UFC 298 where he was dominated by now champion Merab Dvalishvili. He is now scheduled to fight Song Yadong at UFC Seattle next.

Ahead of his upcoming fight, 'Triple C' sat with UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele for an interview. Cejudo revealed that UFC president Dana White drove him to embrace a cringe persona. He said:

"Honestly it kind of started when they were going to get rid of the flyweight division and this is right after I got the win over Demetrious Johnson. Right after I got the win they're like Dana White pretty much sat with me and told me like hey man we're going to get rid of the flyweight division but we're going to allow you to go up to 135 lbs. Then I said you know what why don't you bring TJ down because TJ wanted to come down anyways and then I get a nice and depleted version of him and then knock his a*s the hell out which I did."

He added:

"But I knew that I had to be different as good as Demetrius Johnson was and is I knew that I couldn't play that humble guy any more. I knew that I had to go straight like NWO. So the way it started, it was like when I was fighting TJ, I grabbed the snake and I whipped it on the ground and it went viral and everyone was like man that dude is cringe and then I just started pulling more stunts. Then, they officially just call me the king of cringe."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (3:18):

Henry Cejudo comes out with a unique prop at the face-off with Song Yadong ahead of UFC Seattle clash

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo once again stole the show at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Seattle. Before facing off with Yadong, Cejudo stood on the scale and took out a large fortune cookie that read a message. The message asserted Cejudo would knock out Yadong in the fourth round. It read:

"Song's luck is running low. Round 4 TKO"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

