"Sean O'Malley, you're welcome" - Henry Cejudo gets candid on why he decided to "make an ordeal" during 'Sugar's' post-fight interview backstage at UFC 276

Ahead of Sean O'Malley's high-stakes fight at UFC 280, Henry Cejudo recalled the time he caused a scene backstage and explained why he targeted the bantamweight prospect.

'Sugar' is preparing for the biggest fight of his career when he locks horns with the always dangerous Petr Yan in a little over a week's time. The Russian is regarded by many as one of the best 135-pounders on the planet but has a tricky test ahead of him if he wants to remain at the top of his division.

While discussing the upcoming bantamweight brawl set to take place on October 22, Henry Cejudo called back to his exchange of words with Sean O'Malley, admitting he may have been "a little high" during the altercation. On a recent episode of Fight Feedback, 'Triple C' stated:

"You know what's crazy about that whole situation? It was actually on the spot... You know what, I did have a couple [of beers], I wasn't drunk, you know, maybe a little high... This guy here, I just saw him fight and I don't think he's good, I really don't, I really don't think he's good. So, I just decided to make an ordeal out of it, so, Sean O'Malley, you're welcome."

Talk of 'Triple C' returning to the octagon is growing stronger with each passing week. Although his comeback seems imminent, there's still no word on who the former two-division UFC champion will face.

A potential move up to featherweight could be on the cards for the 35-year-old Cejudo, but the Olympic gold medalist is still hoping to reclaim the bantamweight title that he never lost.

Check out what Henry Cejudo had to say about his backstage confrontation with 'Sugar' at UFC 276 in the video below:

Is Sean O'Malley vs. Henry Cejudo a possibility?

As things stand, Cejudo is angling for his UFC return. He has his sights firmly set on competing for UFC gold, with Alexander Volkanovski and the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw high on his list.

Despite wanting a straightforward path to a title shot, 'The Messenger' has made it clear in the past that he's willing to have a "tune-up" fight against O'Malley to regain his familiarity with the cage.

For this fight to be possible, the 27-year-old Sean O'Malley will need to shock the world come October 22 and overcome the large task of Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi. A win would take him up the rankings and put him in a position to take blockbuster matchups.

Poll : 0 votes