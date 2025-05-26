Henry Cejudo highlights what "separates" Merab Dvalishvili from other bantamweights: "I knew Merab was really, really good"

Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style and highlighted what he believes separates him from other bantamweights. Cejudo noted that Dvalishvili has a unique ability that has resulted in many of his opponents being overwhelmed because they are unable to find an answer to it.

Ad

Dvalishvili has showcased that he is a well-rounded fighter that is capable of adapting and enforcing his game plan regardless of who he is fighting. 'The Machine' has been known for his excellent cardio and has been able to maintain an aggressive pace for a full 25 minutes, while also mixing his wrestling and striking.

In his latest appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Cejudo shed light on how Dvalishvili has used his strengths to separate himself from the rest of the division. The former UFC double champion mentioned that those skills made him well aware of how dangerous Dvalishvili was when preparing for their bout:

Ad

Trending

"I knew Merab was really, really good with his chain fighting. So, it's not even wrestling, it's how you chain it. That's what separates them... Chaining is really putting the punches together and boom, the level change comes. Rather than just you maybe throwing a right hand and all of a sudden the level change comes. He's able to mix it very good with his feints. He's a fu**ing machine. It's his cardio, it's his conditioning."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Merab Dvalishvili below:

Ad

When did Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili fight?

Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili competed in a high-stakes bantamweight clash at UFC 298, which took place last February. At the time, Cejudo was looking to bounce back from his unsuccessful attempt at regaining the bantamweight championship, while Dvalishvili was looking to cement himself as the clear No.1 contender.

The first round was the most competitive as Cejudo managed to drop Dvalishvili with a left-hook, but 'The Machine' managed to regroup and went on to take over the remainder of the fight. He took Cejudo down repeatedly and overwhelmed him with his relentless offense en route to a unanimous decision win.

Ad

Check out the official decision for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.