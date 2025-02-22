Henry Cejudo issues bold prediction for Song Yadong fight at UFC Seattle with fortune cookie gag during weigh-ins, fans react: "As cringe as expected"

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo's theatrics have become a staple of his fight week routine. He kept the tradition alive at UFC Seattle ahead of his clash against Song Yadong.

Ad

This time, he pulled out a fortune cookie at the ceremonial weigh-ins, predicting a fourth-round TKO with a note that read:

“Song’s luck is running low. Round 4 TKO!"

Check out the video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans took to X to react to the video, writing:

"Lol as cringe as expected, gotta love uncle triple C."

"The cringe is back!"

"Tbh [to be honest] I love that not corny at all."

"I hope Henry wins for his pride or he's cooked."

"Blatant racism... needs a one-year suspension minimum."

"So cringe, Song is retiring him."

Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Henry Cejudo's weigh-ins video ahead of Song Yadong clash. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Cejudo enters the fight against Song looking forward to ending his two-fight losing streak. He has struggled to assert his dominance in the talent-stacked UFC bantamweight division since returning to action in May 2023 after a three-year-long hiatus. He dropped a split decision loss to then-champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 and lost a lopsided unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298.

Ad

As for Song, losses to top contenders like Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen have hampered his momentum in breaking into the title contention picture. A win over Cejudo could certainly push his name in the upper echelon of the division.

Henry Cejudo points out Song Yadong's weakness ahead of their clash at UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo wants to explode a chink in Song Yadon's armor ahead of their clash in the main event of UFC Seattle.

Ad

While previewing the fight, Cejudo claimed that Song's explosive fighting style could be his undoing. The Chinese MMA fighter is known for his aggressive style, which involves using power and precision in the early rounds to swarm opponents.

Shedding light on his strategy at the pre-fight media scrum, Cejudo said:

"I’m 11 years his elder. He’s an explosive fighter, really good at countering. He’s a guy that can shut your lights out with one punch. I think his greatest gift is also his worst enemy. That gas tank can go straight to empty. So, I love the fact that they’ve given me a younger fighter. I love the fact that my back is against the wall; there’s a chip on my shoulder. I love the fact that I’m an underdog. These are the moments where I shine. I appreciate all of it.”

Ad

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:15):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.