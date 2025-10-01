Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman get brutally honest about Wanderlei Silva getting KO'd in post-fight brawl: "It's not a sucker punch, bro" 

Former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman recently shared their reaction to Wanderlei Silva getting brutally knocked out in a post-fight brawl. The UFC vets both concurred that Silva wasn't a victim of a sucker punch and pointed out how the Brazilian shouldered the blame for what happened.For context, Silva fought 50-year-old Acelino Freitas in an exhibition boxing match in São Paulo earlier this week. The 49-year-old UFC icon was disqualified in the fourth round after throwing illegal headbutts, which triggered both their camps to jump into the ring and engage in an ugly brawl.During the melee, Freitas's son allegedly caught Silva with a hard right hand and dropped the UFC icon flat out on the canvas. Silva's cornerman and fellow UFC icon Fabricio Werdum later stated that 'The Axe Murderer' suffered a broken nose and required several facial stitches.In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo pointed out that Silva may have brought the KO on himself and said:&quot;It's not a sucker punch, bro. Wanderlei Silva, one, he headbutts him and does it on purpose. There's a knee. If that was my dad or my son in a position like that, bro, gloves are off. It's unfortunate the legend has to be at the sh*t end of the stick, but he started fighting [when] he should've just allowed his team to fight.&quot;Usman agreed with Cejudo and added:&quot;I absolutely agree with you because reports say he was continuously fouling this man, and I love Wanderlei Silva, but you created that situation for yourself. Part of what we do as professional fighters is we have to learn how to control that aggression and let it out when necessary.&quot;Wanderlei Silva shares health update after brutal knockoutWanderlei Silva recently shared an update on his health after being knocked out during a post-fight brawl after an exhibition boxing match. Silva posted a video of his injuries on social media and claimed he's suffering headaches as a result.In a video shared to his social media handles (via @HappyPunch on X), 'The Axe Murderer' said:''Look how my eye is. I have a lot of headaches, I will take tests here in Curitiba to determine if I have any head injuries or not. This was the damage caused yesterday, look there. Thank you, everyone, thanks for all the messages. Really, you are wonderful. It's great to be able to count on friends in times like these. Thanks guys.''