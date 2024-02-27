Henry Cejudo kept a huge secret from manager Ali Abdelaziz in attempt to not endanger Merab Dvalishvili fight

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo seemingly kept some secrets from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, going into his most recent fight.

Henry squared off against Merab Dvalishvili on the main card of UFC 298, where the latter dominated most of the fight and won via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Abdelaziz disclosed that Cejudo kept critical information from him to avoid jeopardizing his fight against Dvalishvili. Abdelaziz stated that Cejudo allegedly had a groin injury and chose to keep it a secret from everyone.

''He didn't tell me. He hid it from me. Dave, who's the gym owner, who's a big brother to him told me, his coaches told me and he just have a horrible camp to be honest with you.''

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (13:59):

The former two-division champion notably claimed that he would walk away from the sport if he didn't get his hand raised against Dvalishvili. Cejudo has now decided not to retire, as he confirmed in a recent video posted on his YouTube channel that he will continue to fight.

"The last time that I lost two times in a row, I lost to Demetrious Johnson and then I lost to Joseph Benavidez. I went out and I f**king created one of biggest rampages in UFC history.''

Cejudo added:

''So I'm here today, ladies and gentlemen, taking my word back as a man, confronting you guys. You the people, you my fans, you my family, you my friends, you the haters, that I just cannot go out like this.''

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:36):

Henry Cejudo announces potential opponents for his next fight

Henry Cejudo feels like he has no shortage of opponents. He recently listed a few names that would make exciting fights for him.

'Triple C' mentioned former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and current bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley as possible opponents in the aforementioned video (8:46):

''There's a lot of interesting fights for me... There's still that [Sean] O'Malley fight. Like, I still don't think O'Malley is gonna get past 'Chito' [Vera]. We could potentially headline something like that in Phoenix. There's that fight with Brandon Moreno. There's that bad blood... Former training partners that were somewhat best friends, to having a good nice Mexican showdown for all you fans."