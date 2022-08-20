"I feel like I just won the lottery" - Henry Cejudo chops it up with Kurt Angle, compares Olympic gold medal to UFC titles on 14-year anniversary of his prestigious accolade

On the 14-year anniversary of his Olympic gold medal, Henry Cejudo spoke with Kurt Angle regarding the achievement of winning a gold medal and compared it to his champ-champ status in the UFC.

The 'American Hero' took his expertise to WWE after his wrestling career, but not before winning an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck, one of the greatest moments in the sport's history. Throughout his time in sports entertainment, the 53-year-old won multiple championships and rightfully earned Hall-of-Fame status.

After being asked by Henry Cejudo to describe the feeling of being an Olympic champion, the legendary Kurt Angle explained what the accolade meant to him:

"There's nothing else that I'm prouder of other than my kids and my wife. Listen, no matter how many world titles I win in WWE or wherever I go... Listen to me, what you did in UFC was phenomenal, but there are a bunch of UFC champions, but there are very limited Olympic gold medalists."

'Triple C' chimed in and explained how nothing he has achieved after the Olympic gold medal in 2008 comes close, including his UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles.

"I'll be honest with you, Kurt. Winning two belts [in the UFC], I don't think so [that it comes close to the Olympics]. I feel like I just won the lottery. I feel like I stole the lottery when I won the Olympics in wrestling."

Henry Cejudo is the first and only person in existence to win both an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title, which may take some time before any other fighter replicates the accomplishment.

Henry Cejudo and other Olympians who competed in the UFC

Making the transition over from combat sport in the Olympics to the ever-growing world of mixed martial arts isn't as uncommon as you may think, and many Olympians before and after Henry Cejudo have made the jump over to the UFC.

One of the most iconic fighters in the history of the sport, Ronda Rousey, won bronze in Judo at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and quickly became one of the most successful athletes to ever step foot in the octagon.

Daniel Cormier is another standout Olympian, having won titles in two divisions during his time with the UFC. Yoel Romero, Dan Henderson, and Sara McMann are also among the exclusive list of Olympic competitors who made their way to the UFC.

