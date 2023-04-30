Henry Cejudo is just one week away from making his long-awaited return to the octagon when he headlines UFC 288 on May 6. While his full attention is on reclaiming the bantamweight throne, the Olympian still found time to call out 145lb champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'Triple C' is about to bring an end to his sensational three years away from combat sports when he returns next weekend. The last time he appeared in the octagon, he had just scored an impressive TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to defend his title—before announcing he would retire during his post-fight speech.

While in a recent interview, Henry Cejudo called out three fighters, revealing his plans to capture gold in the featherweight division and become the first-ever three-weight world champion in the UFC.

"Alj*zzlame Sterling stay tuned. Your time is running out. May 6 is right around the corner, get your little thong ready, your nice little dress ready because I'm taking you out first and then I'm going after Ronald McDonald. That's right, Sean O'Malley... Once I get done with you two tune-ups, I'm going after Alexander 'The Average'... I am the 'Triple C', I'm looking to become 'C4'. I know you respect me Alexander Volkanovski but when that time comes you will see a different version of myself... Continue to keep babysitting that belt because that belt will be mine."

Volkanovski is currently scheduled to make another defense of his title when he locks horns with the tricky Yair Rodriguez on July 8. While a potential Cejudo fight could come afterwards, the Australian has made it clear that he intends to make another move up to lightweight in his search for an Islam Makhachev rematch.

Check out what the Olympic gold medalist had to say about his three possible opponents in the video below. l

Will a win over Aljamain Sterling make Henry Cejudo the UFC GOAT?

While the topic is subjective, Henry Cejudo will likely have a strong case for the greatest athlete to ever step foot into the octagon if he manages to capture UFC gold on Saturday.

Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and others are often considered the best fighters the sport has ever seen, but the former flyweight champion's resume is comparable to most of them.

Though he may be some way from definitive UFC GOAT status, Cejudo has done enough to insert himself into the greatest combat sports athlete of all time due to his success in MMA following his Olympic gold medal.

