"You couldn't pin a tweet" - Henry Cejudo mocks Aljamain Sterling's wrestling, wants "Father's Day gift" from 'Funk Master'

Henry Cejudo has been relentless in his campaign for a fight against Aljamain Sterling. ‘Triple C’ has been targeting a bantamweight title shot since the 135lb champion’s victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273 and regularly takes jabs at 'Funk Master'.

In his most recent tweet, the Olympic gold medalist made fun of Sterling's wrestling and striking skills. Henry Cejudo posted on Twitter:

"Hey @funkmasterMMA when it comes to wrestling you couldn’t pin a tweet..your Stand Up is worse than Lieutenant Dan’s. Sign the Contract-it’ll be a great Father’s Day gift from my 2nd favorite son."

'Lieutenant Dan' refers to former champion T.J. Dillashaw, who is reportedly being targeted to fight Sterling at UFC 279. A former bantamweight champion himself, 'Triple C' wanted to be Sterling’s next opponent after the New Yorker concluded his business with Yan.

Josh Emmett thinks that Henry Cejudo should get what he wants

After successfully defending his 135lb title, Henry Cejudo announced his retirement following his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020. He also vacated the 135 lbs title shortly after.

Now, as he prepares to make his return, ‘Triple C’ has Aljamain Sterling in his crosshairs, as apparently, he wants to get back a championship belt that he never lost. However, it looks like T.J. Dillashaw will challenge the ‘Funk Master’, putting a wrench in Cejudo’s plans.

Josh Emmett, who headlines tonight’s UFC Fight Night event, was interviewed by Helen Yee a few days ago. At one point, Yee asked him about Cejudo's return. In Emmet's opinion, the former bantamweight champion should get what he wants due to his accomplishments both inside the octagon and on the wrestling mat:

“It’s awesome. Cejudo, I was a huge fan of him, wrestling wise. He was like, the youngest American to win a gold medal. I had his wrestling shoes in college. But yeah, I think it’s great. He’s done a lot of things: he was the flyweight champion, the bantamweight champion, he’s an Olympic gold medalist. How can you not give him what he wants?”

Watch Josh Emmett talk about Henry Cejudo in the video below:

Despite all of his accomplishments, it looks like Cejudo will be denied his wish to be next in line for Sterling and will probably have to wait for his title opportunity.

