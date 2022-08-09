"Nobody comes close to Triple C" - Henry Cejudo names himself in his MMA Mount Rushmore, leaves out Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA as the UFC lightweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever do it. Not for fellow Dominance MMA athlete Henry Cejudo, though.

Cejudo was asked about his Mount Rushmore of MMA during a livestream on his YouTube channel. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion responded with five names, including himself:

"I'm going to have to say I'm number four. This is my GOAT mountain: Jon Jones, Demetrius Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and then I'm sorry, I'm five. And then Henry Cejudo. Those are my top five."

Cejudo included former light heavyweight king Jon Jones, who has been a controversial personality inside and outside the octagon for well over a decade. Anderson Silva, meanwhile, ruled the middleweight division in his prime and holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history.

Georges St-Pierre is one of seven fighters to have achieved champ-champ status in the UFC, and his fighting style is regarded as the most well-rounded of anyone. Also on Cejudo's list is Demetrious Johnson, who dominated the flyweight division and eventually lost the title to 'Triple C', who rounded off the five-man list.

Cejudo made no mention of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was undefeated across his professional career. Cejudo explained why he believed he warranted inclusion over 'The Eagle':

"I'm in the top five but when it comes to being the greatest combat athlete, sports athlete of all time, dude, nobody comes close to 'Triple C'. Nobody, people! Two-division champ, defended both my belts, an Olympic champ, becoming the youngest in history. You guys don't get me on this, damn right. So when I say the greatest combat athlete of all time, he's right here people. Hate it or love it, 'Triple C' is on top."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's "perfect career" lauded by Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre versus Khabib Nurmagomedov would have been a clash for the ages. Although we never got to see that fight, both fighters have always praised the other and shown mutual respect and admiration.

'GSP' affirmed that the former lightweight champion had a great case to make to achieve GOAT status. He told MMA News:

“Oh yeah he had the perfect career! Perfect! I mean, he is on the top. You know what I mean? The way I see it, when you say the greatest of all time, you have to wait until his career is over.”

Nurmagomedov joined St-Pierre in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 as part of the Modern Wing. His 29-0 record will remain untainted after he announced his retirement following his third successful title defense against Justin Gaethje in 2020.

However, Nurmagomedov himself, ever humble, did not mind labeling Henry Cejudo the greatest in the sport. Before his retirement, 'The Eagle' agreed with 'Triple C' on his claim for greatness, saying:

"Yes, Olympic champion, UFC [champion]. I agree, right now? Henry Cejudo."

Watch the light-hearted exchange between the pair in the video below:

