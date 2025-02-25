Henry Cejudo narrows down two fighters as he hints at one last fight in the UFC following controversy at Seattle

Henry Cejudo seems to have made up his mind regarding the final chapter of his MMA career. Following his controversial loss to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle due to an accidental eye poke, Cejudo is determined to end his storied career on his terms. He wants to step inside the octagon one last fight and has two opponents in mind for the potential farewell fight.

Ad

The American has suffered three consecutive losses since returning from retirement in 2023. He lost to Aljamain Sterling by a split decision in a championship fight and dropped a lopsided unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili following that. Despite this, the former two-division UFC champion remains motivated for one last opportunity.

He has set his sights on a rematch with Song to put a definite ending to their recent controversial bout. If that fight does not come to fruition, he is open to facing former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in May.

Ad

Trending

Speaking in a recent interview on Michael Bipsing's BELIEVE YOU ME Podcast, Cejudo said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I just want one last fight. I want to leave this sport unscathed at this point... I don’t want to be in a situation where I lose an eye or something crazy happens. Would I love to run it back with Song? 100%... The last thing you want to do is give this guy a five-minute break. Dude, I didn’t need it, I really didn’t, but I had to take it. I’m not fighting, I’m not flying with a glitch eye."

Ad

He added:

"I know Yan said that May is open. I’d love that fight with Petr Yan. We can scrap it out...Give me Petr Yan, dude. I want the toughest and greatest matches so I can get back to the title. And that could just be my last fight."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:47:10):

Ad

Ad

Henry Cejudo talks about eye damage suffered in his loss against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo faced severe backlash after his fight against Song Yadong was stopped due to an eye poke in the third round. The foul forced referee Jason Herzog to pause the fight while Cejudo was examined by the ringside physician. Despite attempting to continue, he told his coaches he couldn’t see, leading to the fight being stopped.

Ad

Cejudo posted an image showing his eye injury, revealing diplopia, soft tissue damage, and a corneal abrasion. He took to X and wrote:

"Diplopia, Soft Tissue Damage, Corneal Abrasion. “hE wANteD a wAy OuT. [sarcastically imitating backlash from fans]."

Check out Henry Cejudo's X post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.