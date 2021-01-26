Henry Cejudo offers valuable insight to Conor McGregor for improving his game following UFC 257

Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo posted a video on Twitter analyzing the co-main and main event at UFC 257.

Henry Cejudo addressed the spectacular victory secured by UFC lightweight Michael Chandler over Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Cejudo lauded the adjustments that Chandler made by throwing an overhand right followed by a left hook to counter the front leg kick thrown by Hooker.

Also at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier handed Conor McGregor the first KO/TKO loss of his professional career. Cejudo took a dig at the Irishman by calling him 'McTapper' and also gave his two cents on why Conor McGregor should refine his fighting style.

Both Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo are known for having the Karateka-like bladed stance. This fighting style has worked wonders for these athletes in the past. However, Henry Cejudo believes that fighters are now much more aware of this posture. The lead leg in this stance is vulnerable to front-leg kicks.

At UFC 257, Dustin Poirier capitalized heavily on this opportunity. Even Conor McGregor himself admitted that the calf kicks took a toll on him as the fight advanced.

Henry Cejudo acknowledged Justin Gaethje for taking the most advantage of calf kicks in MMA. Cejudo noted that he has been on the receiving end of such kicks in his bout against Marlon Moraes. Triple C made the adjustments and came out victorious in the third round via KO/TKO.

Henry Cejudo pointed out the five alterations that he usually makes during his fights in his Twitter video. These adjustments are listed down below:

Attack

Counter-attack

Anticipate

Feel

Take risks

Will Henry Cejudo reconsider his retirement?

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement at UFC 249 after defeating former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. At just 33 years of age, the Olympic gold medalist claims to have achieved it all in his fighting career. However, in a recent tweet, Cejudo hinted at making his comeback to the UFC.

This world would be a better place if everybody would just bend the knee to Triple C! 🇧🇷💴🐐🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/qW6AdfE25j — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 11, 2021

Suggesting that his presence makes the "world a better place", Henry Cejudo might be referring to making his return to the Octagon. This tweet might have been a jab at the current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Both these athletes have taken a dig at each other previously as well. Figueiredo has stated that he wants to compete for the BMF belt against Henry Cejudo to kick-off 2021. To this Cejudo responded by a tweet taunting UFC president Dana White and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yo @danawhite I’m really trying to enjoy my retirement but your bum fighter of the year can’t get my name out his mouth. Even though he has that smelly belt, he knows who the best in the world is! I just want to know where did he get that Kush from? 🌲 🔥 @daico_deusdaguerra pic.twitter.com/tKB0pgA2dV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 5, 2021

If Triple C decides to make his return to the octagon it will certainly make the flyweight and bantamweight division much more engrossing for the fans.