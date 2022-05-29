Henry Cejudo points out what Rolando Romero did wrong in "boring" Gervonta Davis fight

Henry Cejudo wasn't impressed with the recently concluded boxing match between Rolando Romero and Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' picked up an emphatic TKO win in the sixth round of the WBA world lightweight title fight scheduled for 12 rounds.

Despite taking to Twitter to congratulate Davis on the win, the former two-division UFC champion claimed that he found the fight "boring." 'Triple C' also pointed out the technical flaws in Romero's game plan during the fight, which he believes ultimately led to his loss.

"Romero Didn’t know how to cutoff the ring and was coming in to linear on tank. Congrats to Tank but Over all it was a boring fight. #davisromero"

Cejudo's comments about Davis and Romero seemed to irk pro-boxer and MMA fighter Anthony Taylor. 'Pretty Boy' stated on Twitter that the Olympic gold medalist should refrain from giving technical advice to the boxers because both of them would knock him out in a boxing match.

He also claimed that Davis and Romero apparently made more money from the fight than Cejudo did in his entire career.

"Yo let’s not go there. Both would KO you champ. And hats off to Rollie for making it a good fight! They made more money then your fighting career earnings in 18 min"

Henry Cejudo claims Conor McGregor is likely to get seriously injured if he fights "high-level" opponent upon UFC return

Henry Cejudo has on several occasions criticized Conor McGregor's striking technique as the Irishman prepares for a potential return to the octagon. He believes that the former UFC lightweight champion is no longer an elite fighter. Cejudo opines that 'Notorious' is likely to get seriously injured once more if he competes against top-level fighters upon his return.

During a recent interaction with 'The Schmo', Cejudo said:

"He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He’s gonna get hurt. He’s gonna continue to keep getting hurt."

Watch Cejudo in conversation with 'The Schmo' below:

Cejudo himself is eyeing a return to the cage after a two-year-long hiatus. 'Triple C' announced his retirement after beating Dominick Cruz back in 2020 and hasn't competed since. However, he has now decided to step out of retirement in a bid to yet again conquer the bantamweight division.

