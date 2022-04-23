Henry Cejudo praises Bellator for having toughest 135lbs tournament in MMA, Scott Coker responds 

Scott Coker reacted to Henry Cejudo after the former UFC star tweeted out that Bellator had the toughest tournament in all of MMA at bantamweight.

Juan Archuleta, Ricky Bandejas, James Gallagher, and Sergio Pettis are some of the most notable stars in the promotion's 135lbs weight class. The younger Pettis brother is the current champion of the division.

'The Messenger' took to Twitter to express his appreciation for Bellator's bantamweight division:

"@BellatorMMA has the toughest tournament in all of mma at 135lbs. Winner of that tournament has all bragging rights. Love what you guys are doing @ScottCoker."

Bellator CEO Scott Coker took note of the comments and reacted by thanking 'Triple C':

"Thanks Champ"

Henry Cejudo is considered one of the greatest combat athletes of all time. He was a former Olympic champion before transitioning into the sport of MMA. He won the UFC flyweight championship with his victory over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. 'Triple-C' also won the vacant bantamweight title by defeating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. He announced retirement from MMA after his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix 2022 has already kicked off, with fomer champion Juan Archuleta set to return to action at Bellator 279.

Scott Coker recently said that Bellator would have signed Henry Cejudo if he was a free agent

Coker recently appeared for an interview with 'The Schmo', where he spoke about Henry Cejudo. He was full of praise for Cejudo's career achievements. The Bellator CEO also stated that the promotion would have signed the 35-year-old if he was still not under contract with the UFC:

"Listen, if Henry was a free agent, because we can't talk hypotheticals about people that are under contract. But let's say there was a fighter, who with that type of wrestling, you know the gold medals and he was that good of an MMA fighter. If he was a free agent and he was able to come over here, we would sign him in a second and we'd put him right to the test. Because he's already done it all, right? What has he not done? The guy's still a beast. He's a killer. And unfortunately, he's still in the contract [with the UFC]. So, that's what it is."

Watch Scott Coker's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

