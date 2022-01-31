Henry Cejudo reacts to Claressa Shields saying she wants 'Triple C' to train her 

Henry Cejudo recently responded to Claressa Shields' apparent desire to train with him. In a recent interaction with ESPN MMA, Shields shared that she is interested in training with the former two-division UFC champion.

The multi-division boxing champion said:

" I want here Cejudo to show me how to risk. That's what I want. Like I feel like thats the biggest part I'm missing right now. Like I feel like, of course, boxing is on point, I could tell good kicks and check kicks and recognize them when they are coming. It's just with the rest, the level change they go from here for fight and then they go for the leg and then be able to recognise that... So I really wanna work with Cejudo."

'Triple C' responded by commenting:

"I’m flattered 🙃 🏆🏆🏆".

Shields is widely regarded as one of the all-time great female boxers, having gone undefeated in 11 professional appearances in the squared circle. In late 2020, the self-proclaimed 'GWOAT' signed a three-year contract with one of the leading MMA organizations in the world, the PFL.

She made her professional MMA debut in June last year, defeating Brittney Elkin via third-round TKO. Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes via split decision in her next bout.

Henry Cejudo optimistic on Jon Jones' chances at heavyweight

Henry Cejudo is bullish on Jon Jones' chances of securing gold in the UFC heavyweight division.

'Triple C' claimed on ESPN's SportsNation show that 'Bones' would dominate the current UFC heavyweights. The Olympic gold medalist, however, believes Francis Ngannou will not be Jones' next opponent. He said:

"Yeah, Jon Jones is another level. Jones is just at a whole other level of talent, IQ, expertise and experience. I mean these guys, he would literally eat these dudes for breakfast... I don't care whoever it may be. I don't think Francis is coming back. I think the money is too big for him in boxing... I think Jones fighting in the next few months is a possibility."

Following his final title defense at 205 lbs against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones opted to vacate the belt and subsequently set his sights on the heavyweight division. Ever since then, 'Bones' has been packing on quite a bit of size and muscle as he prepares to make the move up.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Jon Jones shared that he intends to be as big as the current heavyweights in the division. He said:

“I’m 255 [pounds] right now. I’d like to get to 270 and cut down to 265. I just don’t want to feel smaller than any of the other guys [in the heavyweight division]. I want to be more conditioned, more skilled and just as strong, if not the strongest guy.”

