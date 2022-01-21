Henry Cejudo reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo saying he will bring him Brandon Moreno's head

Henry Cejudo has reacted to Deiveson Figueiredo's bold claim that he will bring 'Triple C' Brandon Moreno's head following an emphatic win at UFC 270.

Taking to Twitter, Cejudo wrote that UFC 270 will be the only occasion when the former UFC bantamweight champion won't be in support of Moreno.

At one point in his career, Moreno was extremely close to Cejudo after meeting the former flyweight champion back in 2014. The two were training partners at Cejudo's Fight Ready gym in Phoenix and developed quite the bond with one another.

This is the only time I’m not gonna be chanting “Let’s go Brandon” - wrote Cejudo.

In the lead-up to his third fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270, Deiveson Figueiredo stated that he will take his rival's head off and gift it to Henry Cejudo. The former UFC flyweight champion made the following statement while interacting with the media ahead of the first pay-per-view of 2022.

"It's gonna be a pleasure to take off Brandon Moreno's head and give it to [Henry] Cejudo because he betrayed Cejudo." - said Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 270 post-fight media day scrum.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo first fought back in 2020 at UFC 256 in an incredible fight that ended in a draw. The rematch took place in 2021, with Moreno beating the Brazilian to win the UFC flyweight title at UFC 263.

UFC 270 will mark Moreno's first title defense, as he and Figueiredo are set to run it back for the third time, in what promises to be the conclusion of a heated rivalry at flyweight.

Henry Cejudo himself has been actively calling for a UFC title shot upon his potential return

Henry Cejudo has made it clear that wants to fight for the UFC featherweight championship upon his potential return to the active competition. However, Dana White has turned down the idea of 'Triple C' fighting for the 145-pound title.

In the aftermath of the first UFC event of the year, White was questioned regarding Cejudo's return to the UFC. The UFC president recently responded by claiming that Cejudo receiving a title shot in a different weight class after being retired for so long doesn't make sense to him.

“Isn’t that guy retired?. He’s retired, isn’t he? I mean, the last time I saw him, he’s retired. And now he’s mad that he didn’t get a title shot? It doesn’t even make sense. In a different weight class? It doesn’t make sense.” - said Dana White.

Check out Dana White's UFC Vegas 46 post-fight media day scrum below:

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Cejudo will return to end his retirement for return to the UFC and compete at featherweight. However, the former UFC double champion shouldn't expect a title shot at 145 right off the bat.

