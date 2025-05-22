  • home icon
  • Henry Cejudo reflects on eye-poke drama during Song Yadong bout, says it was a "humbling experience"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified May 22, 2025 19:19 GMT
Henry Cejudo opens up about eye-poke drama during bout against Song Yadong [Image courtesy: Getty Images, and JAXXON PODCAST on YouTube]
Henry Cejudo recently discussed his latest bout against Song Yadong, which ended in controversial fashion after he was unable to continue after being eye-poked. He noted that the ordeal resulted in him changing his perception about other fighters when going through the same situation.

Cejudo and Yadong fought in the main event of UFC Seattle this past February, which saw the former two-division champion suffer his third consecutive loss. It was a controversial decision as 'Triple C' was eye-poked and took the full five minutes of allocated time to recover, but was still noticeably affected in the final minute of the third round.

The referee called a stop to the fight at the start of the fourth round, which resulted in Yadong being awarded a technical decision win.

In his latest appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Cejudo opened up about his loss and noted that it has resulted in him changing his perception when other fighters get eye-poked.

Cejudo mentioned that he understands why fans might have misinterpreted the severity of the eye-poke and won't be quick to judge others from now on. He said:

"To me, it's all competition but somebody who truly does know when you're seeing fu**ing double. So when I did get hit, what it does it causes the nerve damage and look even until today, close to three months later, it's still red... Partially for me, it's a humbling experience because I was that motherf***er, 'Get up!'... It's not like that, man and I got some humble pie."
Check out the full episode featuring Henry Cejudo's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson backs Henry Cejudo after fans claimed he embellished eye-poke

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson backed Henry Cejudo amid some fans claiming that he was embellishing the severity of the eye-poke.

In the aforementioned episode, Jackson mentioned that fighters can spot the difference between embellishment and real and said that Cejudo was truly affected by Yadong's eye-poke:

"I didn't hear a lot of fighters complaining, it's mostly fans. If fighters said some sh*t, they're fu**ing hypocrites, but we know when a lot of times motherfu**ers faking sh*t and when they're not. That sh*t was real, bro."
Check out Song Yadong's post-fight interview following his win over Henry Cejudo below:

Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

