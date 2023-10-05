Henry Cejudo reportedly accepts a bout with top UFC bantamweight contender, claims manager Ali Abdelaziz

It appears as though Henry Cejudo still has his sights set on regaining the bantamweight championship and has accepted a bout with a top contender.

While speaking to The Schmo, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz indicated that the former two-division UFC champion will be ready to return in 2024 and has already accepted a bout for January. He mentioned that the promotion initially offered 'Triple C' a bout against top contender Merab Dvalishvili for December, but later changed to January.

He said:

"Now the offers is in January. Henry [Cejudo] agreed, of course cause you know Merab [Dvalishvili] is the guy to beat to fight for the title...Merab, he's out there, he want maybe something different. He earned what he ask for, I cannot say he doesn't deserve it [title shot] because he's been on a great winning streak...Merab can say yes, can say no, it's up to him." [4:39 - 5:02]

Based on the timeline, it is likely that the bout would be added to UFC 297, which is rumored to take place on January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Abdelalziz had high praise for 'The Machine' as he referred to him as being one of the best in the world, saying:

"I like Merab...Great guy, great fighter, one of the best guys in the world. I truly believe so." [4:25 - 4:32]

It remains to be seen if Merab Dvalishvili will accept the bout against Henry Cejudo as the could possibly serve as a title eliminator.

Henry Cejudo teased UFC 297 bout against Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo recently teased that a bout against Merab Dvalishvili was in the works for UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.

During his fight preview video for the rumored featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and champion Alexander Volkanovski, 'Triple C' mentioned that the bout will most likely be taking place on January 20th, which is the rumored date for UFC 297. He then added that there's a possibility he will be featured on that card, saying:

"Who's gonna win? It's up to us to find out and that's gonna be taking place, that's right, more likely January 20th. And again guys, who knows, 'Triple C' and Merab [Dvalishvili] might be added too, but don't tell nobody that I said that."

